Economic recovery plans paying off, says Muhyiddin

JOHOR BHARU: The drop in unemployment rate as seen in June is an early sign that the government’s economic recovery efforts are beginning to bear fruit, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Referring to the June figures from the Statistics Department, he said unemployment dropped to 4.9% last month compared to 5.3% in May.

The unemployment rate among youths aged between 15 and 30 years also showed a decrease to 9.7% in June compared to 10% in May.

“This is an early sign that our economic recovery efforts are beginning to show results,” he said here at the National Youth Day celebrations.

He said the government had introduced the economic stimulus package and an economic recovery plan (Penjana) in June. As regards the involvement of youth in the gig economy, Muhyiddin said the launch of the Gig programme on June 23 saw 348 youths participating in ‘myGIG Servis’ and 522 more in ‘myGIG Digital Freelance’.

“Tthe government allocated RM75 million under the Penjana initiative to support the economic growth and protect the welfare of workers in the sector,” he said.



