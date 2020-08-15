Job rotation for local council staff in the works

PETALING JAYA: A job placement rotation system among local government officers is being worked out, in an effort to overcome misconduct such as corruption, local government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

She said the scheme is being discussed between her ministry, the Public Services Department and state governments. Guidelines for the system are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“The system can help boost the performance and experience of the local government officers and can also expose them to new experience and knowledge,” she said after launching a community garden at Lembah Subang 2 today.

Zuraida was commenting on the arrests of several officers of Shah Alam City Council by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on suspicion of being involved in corruption pertaining to illegal business premises in Sungai Buloh.

On the dismantling of illegal structures around Sungai Buloh, she said MBSA would relocate the affected traders to 24 business premises, scheduled to be completed in six months.

“However I was made to understand that there are 80 traders. As such, these 24 lots are based on the number that they (MBSA) had initially. So, for the rest, we can set up a temporary place for them to do business if they are interested,” he said.

“Today they (MBSA) are conducting a dialogue with all the traders involved imploring them to apply for permits so that they can carry out business at the premises built by MBSA,” she said.

She also added that the demolition of illegal stalls in Sungai Buloh was done by stalls owners themselves, maybe because they were worried about being issued with summonses.



