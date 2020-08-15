MACC arrests former aide to ex-tourism minister over RM3.7m bribe

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a former senior aide to former tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi, according to a source in the know.

The source claims that authorities have been looking for the 29-year-old suspect since June 10.

The suspect is believed to be under investigation over a RM3.7 million bribe paid by a company to secure a project under the ministry.

“He surrendered himself at the MACC headquarters yesterday and was arrested,” said the source.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect will be brought to a magistrate’s court for a remand order application.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrest but declined to comment on the case.



