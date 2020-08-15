Muhyiddin in Johor talks, all PPBM reps present

JOHOR BAHRU: All 10 PPBM members of the Johor state assembly were among Johor political leaders in a closed-door meeting with PPBM president and prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin this evening.

The meeting comes after days of PPBM divisional leaders in several states announcing their exit from the party, and switching support to former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, after he announced the formation of a new party.

Muhyiddin, who is prime minister, was on a two-day visit to the state. He had an audience this morning with the sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Tonight’s closed-door meeting with political leaders began at about 8.15pm at a hotel here.

It comes hours after he announced this morning that PPBM would join the Muafakat Nasional alliance between Umno and PAS.

The three parties, together with other smaller parties, also form the Perikatan Nasional coalition which has held power in Putrajaya since March after the collapse of the Pakatan Rakyat government when Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and from his party position.

Among those present at tonight’s meeting were state Barisan Nasional chairman Hasni Mohammad, who is Johor menteri besar; Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin; Johor PPBM chairman Mazlan Bujang; Ayer Hitam MP Wee Ka Siong, who is MCA president; and state MIC chairman R. Vidyananthan.

Divisional leaders from Umno, PPBM, PAS, MCA and MIC also took part.

Muhyiddin is MP for Pagoh and also assemblyman for Gambir, and was menteri besar of Johor from 1986 to 1995.



