No ‘red zones’ in Penang, says mayor

GEORGE TOWN: There are only yellow zones and no red zones in Penang, the mayor of Seberang Perai, Rozali Mahmud, said today after new cases of Covid-19 infections gave rise to numerous enquiries on social media.

Rozali Mahmud said there were four yellow zones in Penang: three on the mainland and one on the island.

“I have been receiving numerous enquiries on social media about whether there were really any red zones in Penang,” he said.

Public fears had been raised after the leak of a letter by a manufacturing company in Kedah asking its employees not to visit the areas declared as red zones in Kedah and Penang.

The letter, which has gone viral, claimed that the health ministry had declared 21 red zones in the two states.

Districts categorised as yellow zones have between one and 40 active Covid-19 cases whereas red zones have more than 41 active cases.

Meanwhile, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said due to the recent increase of active cases in Penang, some of the existing hygiene and safety protocols in Seberang Perai have been heightened to ensure public safety and health security.

He also said the two city councils have stepped up checks on premises to ensure compliance with the protocols.

