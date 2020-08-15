Not true MP did nothing on gambling den claims, says PKR division

PETALING JAYA: The PKR Sungai Buloh division today denied an allegation by the party’s deputy youth chief that Sungai Buloh MP R Sivarasa was nowhere to be seen after videos on gambling dens in the area surfaced online.

Division secretary Johari Itam said Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman’s statement was done without basis and was irresponsible.

Hot Burger Malaysia founder Mohd Asri Hamid, or better known as Asri Janggut, had claimed recently that the authorities did not take any action against gambling activities in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh but instead received bribes from illegal gambling syndicates.

“As the party’s national youth member, he (Syed Badli) should have checked with Sivarasa or members in his service centre before making such an allegation,” Johari said in a statement.

He said Sivarasa had met with the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) members, residents in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh and traders shortly after Asri’s video was put up.

“Sivarasa issued a video statement where he said he agreed with the action of MBSA’s enforcement officers to seize Hot Burger’s stall as the seller did not obey the council’s by-laws and operated beyond midnight.

“He (Sivarsa) also stressed that traders who have been operating their stalls there for a long time should be given protection but outsiders must not be allowed to operate and should face the music.

“Additionally, he also urged those who have information on the gambling dens to come forward and meet him so he could bring this up to the police,” Johari said.

As Sivarasa’s video was viewed by more than 500,000 social media users, he said, “it is impossible for Syed Badli not to be aware” of the latest developments.

“On the next day (Aug 12), Sivarasa also sent his representative to monitor and obtain information about the joint operation by MBSA, immigration, police, customs and TNB (Tenaga Nasional Bhd).

“What Syed Badli alleged about the demolition of several stalls was not true. Those that were demolished were unauthorised building structures by factories along Jalan Perusahaan 2,” he said.

Johari also said Sivarasa had received feedback from MBSA mayor Haris Karim on Aug 13, stating the council wanted to meet the affected Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh traders.

“He is now attending a two-day meeting between the traders and MBSA,” he said.



