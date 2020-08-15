Penang hospital closes two days for disinfection

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Adventist Hospital has been closed until Monday for cleaning and disinfection after a patient tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Only the accident and emergency department will operate as usual, the hospital said today.

A 56-year-old woman, admitted to the hospital on Aug 7 for an infected leg wound, was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient in Kedah. The woman has been transferred to the Penang General Hospital.

A positive Covid-19 case was also reported in Teluk Kumbar on the southwest of the island.

The Penang Island City Council has closed the night markets in Bandar Teluk Kumbar (on Tuesday) and Sungai Batu (Thursday) as well as playgrounds in Taman Poket Teluk Kumbar and Tanah Lapang Pasar Belanda.

Eateries and food shops in the area were told to accept only takeaway orders and not serve customers who wished to dine in.

The area involved stretches from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Batu until the Puspakom traffic light junction, in Kampung Tengah, as well as areas in Gertak Sanggul.

In Seberang Perai Utara, district police denied a viral message on social media alleging that a corporal and his family members had been infected, and said the man, 39, and his family had tested negative twice since returning from their hometown in Kedah, which is in lockdown.

