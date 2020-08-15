PPBM confirms sacking of 282, including state reps

PETALING JAYA: PPBM has expelled 282 members, including several assemblymen, nationwide for violating the party constitution.

The notice, saying the 282 had violated Clauses 10.2, 10.2.2, 10.2.3 and 10.2.4 of the party constitution, was published in Berita Harian and confirmed by PPBM working secretary, Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.

The assemblymen from Selangor listed in the notice include Mohd Shaid Rosli (Jeram), Harumaini Omar (Batang Kali) and Sallehuddin Amiruddin (Kuang).

Others who had objected to PPBM joining Perikatan Nasional are also on the list, including supreme council member Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi and Ulya Aqamah Husamudin, who left the party last Sunday.

Abu Bakar Yahya, former political secretary to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is also among those sacked.

Meanwhile, Shaid said the number of PPBM members who had left the party is more than the list of members expelled.

He claimed that more than 50,000 party members had left.

“Actually, it is not only 282 members who have been expelled. At least 300 to 500 people have left from one branch alone,” he said.

Citing the Kuala Selangor PPBM branch as an example, he said more than 500 had quit the party.

The rest, he said, were waiting to fill in resignation forms.



