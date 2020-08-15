Reduction in face mask price not done in a hurry, says minister

PETALING JAYA: The government’s decision to lower the ceiling price for face masks to RM1 is not a surprise move, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said the new ceiling price had been announced more than two weeks ago and had also taken into account the interests of various parties.

“The price set is in the best interest of all parties, for consumers as well as industry players. That is why we do it (price reduction) carefully,” he said after the launch of the 2020 Malaysian Sales Campaign and the Selangor-level Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign here today.

Linggi said the campaigns were to encourage consumers to buy locally produced goods in line with the government’s efforts to revive the economy.

He urged those involved to also highlight items produced by small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.



