Sauropod dinosaur footprint fossils found in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A team of researchers from Universiti Malaysia Kelantan’s geoscience department reportedly found seven dinosaur footprints in Bukit Panau in Tanah Merah.

The footprints, believed to be from the Sauropod species, are said to be between 145,000 and 66 million years old.

The fossils were discovered following a geoscience exploration led by lecturer Arham Muchtar Achmad Bahar.

Arham Muchtar said the research which began in May 2017 helped them to discover the fossils that showed the dinosaurs’ track route.

“The discovery proved that at one time, a long time ago, expected between 160 to 66 million years ago, dinosaurs once lived at a place we now know as Tanah Merah, Kelantan,” he said in a statement here today.

He said they found the fossils of seven foot prints of the Sauropod species, a four-legged herbivore reptile and that based on the footprints, they belonged to a large animal with a spine of nine metres high and weight of 30 to 40 tonnes.

“Researchers spent more than 10,000 hours investigating and tracking dinosaurs in Kelantan and the traces of the tracks found have also been confirmed by experts from the Dinosaur World in Japan.

“The existence of dinosaurs in Bukit Panau has also been expected by many geologists based on the geological conditions that can be associated with some areas in southern Thailand that also contain dinosaur fossils,” he said.



