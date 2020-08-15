Show ‘true value’ in Slim by-election, Zahid tells PPBM

TANJUNG MALIM: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has told PPBM to show its ‘true value’ in wanting to forge a partnership in Muafakat Nasional by ensuring that the votes of its supporters go to Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Slim by-election.

Zaid said the support that PPBM gained in the last general election must be extended to BN in the Slim by-election to be held on Aug 29.

“That will be proof that they are with us,” he said in an address to BN Youth launching its election machinery at Trolak Felda.

Earlier today, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the party will joining Muafakat Nasional, the pact forged between Umno and PAS.

