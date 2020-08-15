Stop claiming credit for land titles, Sabah PPBM tells Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor has claimed that the land titles Warisan president Shafie Apdal has been dishing out to villagers in the state were the outcome of the hard work of the previous Barisan Nasional government.

Hajiji accused Shafie of lying to the people over the land titles, which the caretaker chief minister claimed were an initiative of his Warisan-led government, during his district-to-district tour.

He said Shafie’s move clearly showed it was intended to fish for votes and support from the people.

“The land titles had actually been prepared much earlier by the Mobile Native Unit (Pantas) initiated by the previous government,” he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji said Pantas was a noble effort to speed up the issuance of native title (NT) land grants to those occupying native customary right (NCR) land with funding from the federal government following delays encountered in the surveying process.

“The customary land grants had already been processed through Pantas but the previous government ran out of time, so it was not able to hand it over to the people.

“Shafie should stop using this to gain the people’s support at a time when Warisan’s popularity is dwindling,” he said when officiating a Tuaran PPBM youth conference.



