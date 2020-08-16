Be kind when dealing with hawkers, DBKL told

KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcement bodies, including Kuala Lumpur City Hall, should adopt a prudent approach when reprimanding traders and hawkers who operate business without licences or in unauthorised areas, said Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa.

An approach using discussions could help encourage more traders and hawkers to obtain a licence and conduct business legally, he said.

“It is better for us to use this approach which is more humane and caring. If the enforcement officers see them (hawkers) doing business in an unpermitted area or without a licence, approach them.

“Ask and talk to them, from there, we will find the cause and understand their real problem,” he told reporters after presenting licences to food stall traders in Batu Muda Industrial Area today.

However, Annuar said strict enforcement would continue so that traders would operate their businesses in accordance with the proper rules and policies.

Annuar’s remarks come in the wake of criticism of City Hall (DBKL) for using heavy-handed tactics when dealing with unlicensed traders blocking footpaths at Jalan Kuantan and in Titiwangsa Lake Gardens last week.

Commenting on the seizure of goods belonging to unlicensed hawkers at Titiwangsa Lake Gardens, Annuar said that all of them have been issued warning notices.

“I have investigated the matter and it is not the fault of the enforcement team. They have issued notice to the hawkers a week before that, and even a day before the incident, they have been warned but the hawkers continued to do business.

He said he had asked a DBKL director, Ibrahim Yusoff, to call the 40 hawkers involved. “I asked for good negotiations and the return of the confiscated items,” he added.



