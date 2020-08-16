BN sec-gen says ‘sorry’ over booing of PPBM youth leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa has apologised after PPBM youth leaders were booed at a BN Youth event in Tanjung Malim, Perak, yesterday.

Annuar hoped such incidents would not recur and commended PPBM Perak youth chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh for “not taking the act to heart”.

“This is the spirit we want to see. I am proud that these young people have reached such a level of political maturity,” he said after handing over licences to small traders in Batu Muda here today.

Yesterday, PPBM youth leaders were booed at the launch of the BN Youth election machinery for the Slim by-election at Trolak Felda.

The mocking took place when BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and BN Youth chief Asyraf Wajidi Dusuki highlighted the presence of several PPBM youth leaders at the event.

However, Hafez Mubin was reported as saying he did not take the act seriously.

Annuar said the incident may have happened because the BN youths were “caught up by the atmosphere of the ceremony”.

He said it probably took place because some speakers were “playing to the gallery”.

He urged everyone to forget the incident and to work harder to strengthen national unity.



