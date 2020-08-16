Comply with SOPs, Kedah tells non-Muslim houses of worship

ALOR SETAR: Non-Muslim houses of worship in Kedah have been told to fully comply with the SOPs when conducting religious ceremonies to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Exco member in charge of unity Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee said the authorities would take stern action against those who defy the orders.

In a statement, Ling said the state government was monitoring the operations of the 65 registered non-Muslim houses of worship in the state during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

He said the increase in the number of cases in the Sivagangga, Tawar and Sala clusters was of great concern, and urged the public to comply with the SOPs in their daily activities.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



