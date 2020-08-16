Covid-19 mutation that is ’10 times easier to spread’ found

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institute for Medical Research (IMR) has detected a D614G type Covid-19 mutation which is 10 times easier to infect other individuals if passed by a “super spreader”.

The detection is the result of isolation and culture tests on three cases from the Sivagangga patient under investigation (PUI) cluster and one case from the Ulu Tiram cluster, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said this means the community has to be extra careful following the detection of the D614G mutation.

“It is found to be 10 times easier to infect other individuals and easier to spread, if spread by ‘super spreader’ individuals.

“So far, these two clusters have been found to be under control as a result of the swift public health control actions.

“This initial test and several follow-up tests are being conducted (on) several other cases, including the index cases for the two clusters,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Hisham said the D614G mutation was discovered by scientists in July and is likely to render any study on a vaccine to be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation.

Therefore, he advised the public to continue to adhere to SOPs such as physical distancing, observing self-hygiene practices and wearing face masks.

He said the situation is under control with the health ministry and other agencies continuing their efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

“Public cooperation is needed so that we can together break the chain of the Covid-19 infection from all types of mutations,” he said.

