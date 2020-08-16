KJ to have ‘brotherly’ talks on Tok Mat’s Rembau plan

TANJUNG MALIM: Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin is ready to have a “brotherly” discussion with Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who recently announced that he would be contesting the parliamentary seat at the next general election.

“This matter can be discussed because Mohamad and I are from the same division, where he is the Rembau Umno division head and I am the deputy. So, let’s have a ‘brotherly’ discussion before making a decision,” he said when met by reporters on a visit to Felda Besout 2 here today.

Mohamad, popularly known as Tok Mat, had announced last week that he would be contesting the Rembau parliamentary seat.

However, Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the next day that BN has yet to identify its list of potential candidates or which seats it would contest.

Khairy, who was here to support BN candidate Mohd Zaidi at the Slim by-election, described the candidate as being able to provide the best service to voters in the area as he had vast experience in various activities, especially with regards to youths.

“I find him to be very hard-working and he has a lot of ideas to develop the younger generation in the country.”



