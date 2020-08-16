Mas Ermieyati elected deputy Srikandi chief

PETALING JAYA: Mas Ermieyati Samsudin saw off five other contenders to be elected deputy leader of PPBM’s Srikandi women’s wing at its first elections today. Rina Harun was elected unopposed as Srikandi leader when nominations closed in April.

Mas Ermieyati is MP for Masjid Tanah and deputy minister for entrepreneur development and cooperatives. She obtained 8,702 votes in the results announced by the party tonight.

The other contenders were Norliza Ngadiran, Sharifah Salmiah Syed Agil, Saarah Ali Bashah, Ruzita @ Khaironi Mohd Hashim and Najwah Halimah Ab Alim.

Rina and Mas Ermieyati will serve a three-year term.

Ida Harlina Ikhwan Nasir won the position of Srikandi permanent chairman with Ruhaya Mohamed Yusof as deputy chairman, while 15 people were elected to the leadership committee.

Earlier today, PPBM election committee chief Syed Hamid Albar said Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal was elected as PPBM youth chief while Ceasar Mandela Malakun is the youth vice chief.

Wan Ahmad Fayshal defeated Armada exco member Mohd Muzzammil Ismail for the position, which was vacated after Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s membership in the party was terminated.

Syed Saddiq and five others including former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad were removed in May for siding with the opposition bloc at the Dewan Rakyat.



