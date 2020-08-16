Medical charter flights will be reviewed, says Penang CM

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government said today there has been no decision made regarding cancellation of medical charter flight services between Penang and Indonesia for the time being.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said medical charter flights were still allowed as long they were subjected to the SOPs and received proper clearances.

“But all of this will be reviewed from time to time,” he said when asked if it was fine to allow inbound flights despite the increase of Covid-19 cases in Penang.

AirAsia’s first international medical charter flight from Medan arrived in Penang on Thursday. The announcement sparked controversy on social media as netizens were concerned regarding the high number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia and the risk of its transmission in Penang.

