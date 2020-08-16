Muhyiddin visits new resort and ferry site at Desaru

KOTA TINGGI: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin visited a new tourist destinations in Desaru, including two resorts and a new ferry terminal that will serve Singapore, Batam and Bintan islands.

The new Anantara Desaru Coast Resort and Villas, with a gross development cost of RM4.5 billion, spans over 10.11 hectares on Johor’s southwest coast.

Muhyiddin also visited Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast before moving on to the new ferry terminal site. The terminal, scheduled to be ready in June, would be an international entry point with a Customs and immigration complex.

The Desaru resort chief executive, Roslina Arbak, said the ferry terminal would boost connectivity with direct access to Singapore, Batam and Bintan Islands.

It is expected to receive a total of 10,000 passengers for the half-year period from June to December, and can clear 300 passenger arrivals at any one time.



