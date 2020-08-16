Saifuddin sues Zuraida for defamation over corruption claims

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has filed a suit in the High Court against former comrade Zuraida Kamarudin for alleging that he was involved in corrupt practices.

Saifuddin contended that the former PKR vice-president’s statements, made on Dec 8 last year at a Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030 dinner at a hotel here, had dragged his reputation into disrepute.

“The impugned words must be read in light of the then power struggle between (PKR president) Anwar Ibrahim and (former deputy president) Azmin Ali. Zuraida was known as a vociferous supporter of Azmin while I am Anwar’s supporter,” he said in his suit.

Saifuddin said Zuraida’s statement was uploaded to a Facebook page, “Friends of Azmin Ali”, and was subsequently shared on her own Facebook page.

He said Zuraida had allegedly asked the crowd “how much (in millions) he had received when he joined Tok Kenali”, referring to him and his connection with Tok Kenali, a welfare foundation under the Kelantan government.

“The (alleged) defamatory words were published by various news outlets and can be viewed by anyone,” he said.

Saifuddin said his lawyers had previously sent a letter of demand, seeking an apology from Zuraida, but she failed to respond.

He is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages from Zuraida, as well as an injunction order to restrain her from making further derogatory statements.

“The court will be asked to infer that Zuraida’s conduct was carried out with a collateral purpose,” he said.

Zuraida, Azmin and nine others were sacked by PKR in February. The party said “an open betrayal by certain individuals” had “clearly contravened the party’s stand on the position of the prime minister”.



