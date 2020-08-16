Shafie: Common election logo shouldn’t be a problem

PUTATAN: Warisan president Shafie Apdal said today there should be qualms if Warisan’s allies in Pakatan Harapan and Upko contested the coming Sabah elections under a common symbol.

He said the approach of using a single symbol has been proven successful at the 14th general election in 2018, when PH coalition parties used the PKR logo to contest.

In 2018, Pakatan Harapan consisted of PKR, DAP, Amanah, and PPBM.

“In the last general election, Mahathir Mohamad stood on a PKR logo, so did Muhyiddin Yassin, Lim Guan Eng and others,” he said to reporters after launching Warisan Putatan election machinery.

“If they can use (a single logo) in Semenanjung, why can’t we do it in Sabah?”

He said Warisan’s PH partners (PKR, DAP and Amanah) and Upko had yet to decide whether to use Warisan’s symbol for the Sabah elections.

“I spoke to them. Some said they agreed while some of them said they wanted to think over it,” he said, pointing out that Upko is a local party.

On another election matter, Shafie said some Sabah postal voters had returned home, and postal votes would not be an issue at the elections.

“We will see how we can assist them to come home. I understand it is not easy as we are facing Covid-19 but I do hope they can come back,” Shafie said.

He added, the suggestion for a polling station placed at a distant location is not something that can be done easily. “It is a bit of a time constraint and it would not be easy. We may have to send our teams to monitor,” Shafie said.



