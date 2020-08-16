Teacher turns Covid-19 virus into N-Day symbol of struggle

BALIK PULAU: A giant replica of the Covid-19 virus has become a kindergarten teacher’s National Day symbol of the struggle for liberation

Normala Mad Desa, 57, who teaches at Tabika Perpaduan here, made the replica with the help of a friend. It is a departure from those she made in previous years, which symbolised national landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers, Penang Bridge and Penang Hill funicular train.

Her husband, Tajuddin Abdul Rani, 63, had initially feared that it might be misconstrued by locals and visitors to Balik Pulau. “Our house used to be known as ‘Rumah Merdeka’ (independence house), so we were worried it would be known as ‘rumah Covid-19’ after this,” he said.

However, Normala said: “I feel it is important to produce this replica as it has become part of our history and I wish to tell this story to my grandchildren someday. We are still in the fight as millions of lives have been lost worldwide.”

She told reporters when met at her house in Kampung Perlis near here today that “the challenge in fighting the pandemic is greater as we are fighting something which we cannot see with the naked eye. The replica symbolises our fight against Covid-19, so that someday we are free of this pandemic,”

Normala said she would decorate her house in conjunction with Merdeka Day celebrations every year as it had been instilled in her since young by her father who was a village chief.

She hoped that the replica would be a reminder to passers-by to remain vigilant and to help curb the spread of infections.

She said the cost of producing the replica was borne by the Penang Information Department, which also contributed several Jalur Gemilang to decorate the compound of her home.

Learn to respect Jalur Gemilang, says minister

In Kuala Lumpur, national unity minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique has urged Malaysians to respect the Jalur Gemilang as a national symbol.

Responding to recent viral photographs showing the Jalur Gemilang being hung upside down, she said: “There are some who have a casual attitude, who do not care about the condition of the Jalur Gemilang, whether it is upside down or not, whether there are too few or too many stripes on them, or whether the flag is in good condition or worn out, as long as the flag is up on the pole.

“We should be responsible Malaysians, who know how to appreciate it, not merely as a physical flag, but to appreciate the value of the Jalur Gemilang the flag of our country.”

Halimah was involved in the filming of a music video for the ‘Saya Anak Malaysia 2020’ campaign at Dataran Merdeka today.

She said the music video would reflect how Malaysians celebrate their diversity with a sense of pride for their homeland.

The music video features a recomposed version of the song Saya Anak Malaysia.



