UiTM pro-chancellor Abdul Rahman Arshad dies, aged 83

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) pro-chancellor Abdul Rahman Arshad died this morning, aged 83.

The university said in a statement that Rahman died of old age at his residence at Taman Ampang Utama in Ampang here at about 10.45am.

His remains will be brought to the Jamiul-Huda Mosque in Kampung Melayu, Ampang, for prayers before being laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Air Limau, Melaka.

Rahman, who was appointed pro-chancellor on Dec 15, 2002, leaves his wife, Noor Hayati Mohamed.



