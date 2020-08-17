Exco man moots bus service to end the Causeway hike

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government will make a request soon to the Johor Public Transport Corporation to provide bus services for the convenience of travellers and commuters to Singapore who now have to walk across the Johor Causeway.

State executive councillor Mohd Solihan Badri hoped the bus service would lighten the burden of those who have to walk because public transport services are still not allowed under the arrangements between Malaysia and Singapore.

He said a discussion would be held to ensure the provision of the services did not breach any rules.

“We saw several groups of pedestrians carrying their bags on the Johor Causeway today, we sympathise (with their situation), we will make a request to PAJ to provider bus services to the border of Singapore, with approval from the authorities.

“At the same time, PAJ can ferry travellers entering Malaysia via the Johor Causeway. We will use a small coach bus so that it will be able to make U-turns on the Causeway,” he told reporters after observing border crossings under the schemes.

Mohd Solihan whjo observed the border crossing process at the Johor CIQ complex, said that from 7am to 9.30am, some 300 people had entered Malaysia through the Causeway.



