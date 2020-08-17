Malaysia’s first digital sukuk to be unveiled tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The finance ministry is expected to announce Malaysia’s first digital sukuk tomorrow with the issuance of the RM500 million Sukuk Prihatin, one of the measures under the Penjana national economic recovery plan.

The ministry said the issuance of the shariah-compliant Sukuk resulted from requests from various parties to assist in the country’s recovery efforts from Covid-19.

The Sukuk Prihatin issuance will be channelled to a number of initiatives that have been identified, including increasing connectivity for rural schools, accommodating research grants for infectious diseases, and financing micro, small and medium enterprises, especially women entrepreneurs.



