MP initiates bankruptcy proceedings against Malay rights group leader

PETALING JAYA: Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against a Malay rights group leader over his alleged failure to pay damages and issue an apology related to her defamation suit against him.

Kok had filed a defamation suit against Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Azwanddin Hamzah for claiming in a speech in December 2018 that she had a personal interest in a land dispute which led to the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya, in November 2018.

The duo settled their case out of court on July 29 last year with Azwanddin agreeing to pay the former primary industries minister an undisclosed sum and publish an apology within a week in three local newspapers.

Claiming that Azwanddin has yet to fulfil his promise, Kok said her lawyer, who has been unable to contact Azwanddin, has posted a bankruptcy notice advertisement in a newspaper on Aug 12.

“If Azwanddin still does not fulfil his out-of-court settlement with me, my lawyer will continue with the bankruptcy proceedings,” she said.

In her statement of claim against Azwanddin in 2019, Kok accused him of making a speech at a rally in Klang on Dec 25, 2018 which, among others, contained defamatory words and lies about her.

The Sri Maha Mariamman temple riot grabbed national headlines when firefighter Muhammad Adib Kassim died a month after he was allegedly assaulted by a mob during a violent protest outside the temple in November 2018.



