Sabah election on Sept 26

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah election will take place on Sept 26 with early voting set for Sept 22.

Deputy Election Commission chairman Azmi Sharom announced that nominations will take place on Sept 12.

The election was triggered by the dissolution of the state assembly on July 30 amid a political crisis, which requires a new election to be conducted within 60 days.

The EC’s announcement today comes after the Kota Kinabalu High Court said it will rule on Friday on whether to allow a judicial review application by 33 assemblymen against governor Juhar Mahiruddin’s decision to dissolve the assembly.

Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and 32 other assemblymen had filed for a judicial review, questioning the July 29 written request from Chief Minister Shafie Apdal to Juhar to dissolve the assembly.

The 33 assemblymen named Juhar as the first respondent, and Shafie, the EC and the state government as the second, third and fourth respondents, respectively.



