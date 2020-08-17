Schools in 3 Sarawak districts finally reopen

KUCHING: All 213 primary and secondary schools in Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Padawan districts finally reopened today after being deferred twice due to spikes in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

State education director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus said attendance at all the schools was encouraging.

“Based on feedback I received, there is no issue on this (attendance) as parents are very cooperative,” he said.

“Although there are some absentees, but it is normal to have one or two in each class.”

Abang Mat Ali said he could not immediately provide the average attendance rate as his officers were still compiling the data from all the schools involved.

The students in the districts who returned to school today after a nearly five-month hiatus were those in transition classes, Form One to Form Four, Lower Six and Year One to Year Six.

The State Disaster Management Committee had initially announced on July 14 that the schooling sessions for these classes would reopen on Aug 3. However, it was postponed to today following a sudden rise in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, a mother, Agatha Charlotte, 40, said she had no problem in allowing her two children to return to school at SMK St Thomas here, adding that they were eager to be back to school.

“My children have high awareness of health and personal hygiene, so I am not worried about that. They should be fine,” she said.

“I hope the schools will implement the SOPs properly, and I prefer them (my children) to be back at school where they can have proper lessons and interact with friends and teachers.

“It has been too long a break, and I can’t stand seeing them play games all the time (at home).”

Agatha said she had reminded her children to always use the hand sanitiser and wash their hands regularly. She also packed food for them.

Alvine Ngu Fung Ling, 42, the mother of a Form Two student, said she was also happy that her daughter could return to school and continue proper classroom learning.



