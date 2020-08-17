Thailand probes Covid-19 case in KL who came from Bangkok

BANGKOK: Thailand is investigating a case in which a Malaysian man tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home to Kuala Lumpur from Bangkok.

The 46-year-old man who lives in Bangkok had returned to Malaysia on Aug 5. He tested negative in the first Covid-19 test but positive in the second test on Aug 15.

The Thai Disease Control Department director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the public health ministry has contacted its counterparts in Malaysia to seek further details on the case.

“We will seek information on his travelling records and investigate the source of infection.

“The health officials will trace and conduct screening on all close contacts of the patient,” he said in a statement.

Thailand has recorded more than 80 days without local transmission.

All new Covid-19 cases reported in the kingdom were from Thais who returned from abroad and selected groups of foreigners who are allowed to enter the kingdom.

Since April 3, more than 76,000 Thais and foreigners have entered the kingdom and had or were undergoing compulsory quarantine at state facilities, of which 441 people have tested positive for Covid-19 thus far.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Thai male student who returned from Indonesia is the only new Covid-19 patient in the kingdom.

To date, Thailand has reported 3,378 cases with 58 fatalities.

