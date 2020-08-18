7-year-old dies in fall from flat

KOTA KINABALU: A seven-year-old boy fell to his death at a four-storey flat in Jalan Tuaran here last night.

The boy, who lived with his grandmother, fell from the veranda at around 8.30pm.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said the boy’s 52-year-old grandmother was in the bathroom at the time. She only realised what had happened after hearing screams from outside.

“The victim suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the location by paramedics,” Habibi said, adding that there were no elements of foul play.

The case was classified as sudden death.



