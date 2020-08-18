Bukit Aman picks senior officer to lead Indira Gandhi case

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior police officer has been appointed to lead the investigation into the case of M Indira Gandhi who is the ex-wife of Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, says Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador.

Without divulging further details, he said a senior police officer was assigned to track down and contact Muhammad Riduan Abdullah.

“I would like to state that I do not take the case lightly because I am also a father and I really understand the feeling of losing a child,” he said at the senior officers mess in Bukit Aman, here.

Muhammad Riduan’s whereabouts are still unknown. He disappeared with Indira Gandhi’s youngest daughter, Prasana Diksa in 2011.

In January 2018, the Federal Court ruled that the unilateral conversion of kindergarten teacher Indira Gandhi’s three children to Islam almost 10 years ago was null and void.



