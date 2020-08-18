Ex-Tabung Haji manager charged with taking RM170,000 in bribes

KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior manager of Lembaga Tabung Haji pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM170,477 in 2015 and 2018.

Zaharuddin Hamid, 47, a former Tabung Haji senior technical manager (property development section), was accused of receiving the bribes from Yusaidi Mohd through the Amaneez Creative Solution company in a cheque deposited into the Maybank account belonging to his sister as an inducement for helping two companies, Consoline Sdn Bhd and MNB Engineering Sdn Bhd, secure a project for renovation works at the Ipoh office and three other offices in Johor, namely in Muar, Batu Pahat and Kluang.

The offences occurred at the Maybank branch in Desa Pandan here between Oct 5, 2015 and May 24, 2018.

Zaharuddin was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same law which carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Earlier, MACC deputy public prosecutor Abdul Rashid Sulaiman offered the accused bail of RM100,000 in one surety and several additional conditions, but Zaharuddin appealed for a lower bail of RM40,000 on grounds that he had cooperated with MACC’s investigations.

The court set bail of RM50,000 with one surety for all the charges. Zaharuddin was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and to report to the MACC headquarters once a month until the disposal of the case.

The court set Sept 22 for mention.



