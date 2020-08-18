Nazri Aziz proposed as chairman of caucus to prevent party hopping

KUALA LUMPUR: A parliamentary caucus to reform the country’s electoral system was officially formed today with the aim to find ways to prevent party hopping among politicians.

Inter-Parliamentary Union of Malaysia chairman Loke Siew Fook said the union agreed to propose Padang Rengas MP Mohamed Nazri Aziz as the chairman of the caucus.

He said the bipartisan parliamentary caucus members would comprise representatives from all political parties in the country.

“The members have also been tasked with preparing a report on the mechanism that can be used to reform the country’s electoral system within six months and it will be presented to the government,” he told a press conference at Parliament today.

Meanwhile, Nazri described party hopping as an immoral act that could undermine the country’s stability.

“We have been facing this problem for over 30 years and nothing was done … anti-hopping law could not be enacted as it could prevent MPs from exercising their human rights.

“So we must do something, we can think of ways to stop it once and for all … we have to stop this by hook or by crook,” he said.

Nazri said the caucus would hold discussions with constitutional experts, NGOs, the Bar Council as well as academicians to get their views and input.



