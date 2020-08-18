Papar PAS to contest Pantai Manis seat in Sabah polls

PAPAR: PAS’ Papar division will be contesting the Pantai Manis state seat in the upcoming Sabah elections, its youth leader Hendri Hamsah said today.

Hendri said the motion had already been approved at the division’s annual general meeting.

“The Kampung Takis PAS branch has put in a motion that PAS Papar contest the Pantai Manis state seat during the upcoming state polls.

“However, this commitment will take into consideration discussions at the national and state levels, especially with friends in Muafakat Nasional,” he said.

Papar PAS chairman Abd Salim Karim previously urged the party to contest in the Pantai Manis state constituency.

The Sabah elections will take place on Sept 26 with early voting on Sept 22 and nominations on Sept 12.



