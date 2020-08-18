PPBM top council man doesn’t rule out Pejuang joining Muafakat Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR: PPBM Supreme Council member Mohd Redzuan Yusof says he doesn’t rule out the possibility of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party Pejuang joining forces with PPBM and other political groups in the future.

Adding that PPBM and Pejuang “have the same mission but are taking different roads”, he said PPBM was focused on strengthening integrity and the rule of law.

“If Pejuang has the same mission, I won’t be surprised if they also join (us) as part of a grand coalition in the future.

“You never know,” he said in a press conference at the Parliament lobby today. “That’s my opinion.”

PPBM agreed to join Muafakat Nasional, the pact forged between Umno and PAS, on Saturday in what Redzuan referred to today as a “grand coalition”.

The alliance was announced three days after Mahathir unveiled Pejuang as the name of his new party.

Mahathir, who announced the new party on Aug 7, said it was needed to fight corruption as the other Malay parties had strayed from their original path.

He also said that the new party would remain independent for now but would join hands with other groups after the next general election.



