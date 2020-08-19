6 senior police officers on transfer effective Sept 21

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak police chief Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid will be among six senior officers involved in a transfer exercise effective Sept 21.

Police corporate communications head Asmawati Ahmad in a statement said Razarudin had been appointed as director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

Razarudin replaces Ramli Din who has been made director of the Bukit Aman Management Department.

Another transfer involves Abd Rahim Jaafar, who has been appointed as director of the Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order.

Abd Rahim was previously the director of the management department.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim meanwhile has been appointed as director of the Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department.

His place will be filled by Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, who was the deputy director of Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

Saiful Azly’s old position will be filled by Mohd Kamarudin Md Din from the administrative division of the Bukit Aman Management Department.



