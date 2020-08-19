Ask ministers to put instructions in writing, says anti-graft body

KUALA LUMPUR: A governance and anti-corruption watchdog has advised heads of companies to safeguard themselves against any unethical instructions from ministers.

National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption director-general Abu Kassim Mohamed said company staff should also speak up when their superiors were in the wrong.

He said a minister might occasionally make decisions on behalf of company CEOs, adding that there had been such instances before.

“If it is wrong, please inform the minister to put it in writing and that you will take it to the board of directors,” he said, referring to Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Act 2018.

This law, which came into effect on June 1, makes corporations liable to prosecution for corruption.

“Put the instruction as part of the minutes and state that you are against it. That will be your defence,” Abu Kassim said at a forum titled “Paving the way towards a corrupt-free nation”. The forum was organised by the Malaysian Institute of Integrity.

“The responsibility is yours unless it is made clear that it is the responsibility of the minister,” he said.

He said there should be minutes or some form of communication between officers and staff in the private sector to protect themselves from contravening the law.

Abu Kassim, who is a former MACC chief commissioner, said that for decades, the business sector had been reciting the same mantra that it needed to bribe government officers to get procurements and contracts.

With Section 17A, he said, his agency was trying to promote a new culture to make all levels responsible for integrity in the public and private sectors.

He advised companies to have clear policies on the receiving of gifts. “We are against officers accepting gifts. This may contravene Section 17A.”

He said the top management of companies should be committed to enhancing integrity, adding that promotions should also be based on that.

“But studies show that the middle-level management has the tendency to go astray to achieve its key performance indicator (KPI),” he said, adding that achieving KPIs may be crucial but it should be done in accordance with the code of conduct.

Earlier, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation, said ministers usually hold weekly post-cabinet meetings with CEOs, including those from government-linked companies (GLCs) and firms, and they might “get instructions to do this or that”.

“Who becomes liable under Section 17A? There are legal complexities,” he said, adding that while some politicians might be “excited” about getting posts in GLCs and agencies, they must be aware of their responsibilities under the MACC Act.

Mustafar Ali, director-general of the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre, said the public should not look at politicians as social providers.

“They are lawmakers. We should look at them as a channel to strengthen laws in Parliament,” he added.

The penalty under Section 17A(2) is a fine of not less than 10 times the value of the bribe or RM1 million, whichever is higher, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.



