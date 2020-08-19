Bangladeshi in Al Jazeera documentary to be deported

PETALING JAYA: Bangladeshi Md Rayhan Kabir, who is being held by authorities over his involvement in an Al Jazeera documentary on the purported mistreatment of migrants during the Covid-19 lockdown, will be deported as soon as possible.

His lawyer, Sumitha Shaanthini Kishna, told FMT they were informed of this by the Immigration Department when she met him today.

“There are no charges filed against our client. He will be deported as soon as his Covid-19 test is done,” she said, adding that a flight ticket would be prepared once the test results are out.

Sumitha said that she is relieved that Rayhan is going home.

“His family is also looking forward to seeing him,” she said.

Last week, Rayhan failed to get his 13-day remand shortened after the Kuala Lumpur High Court upheld the order on grounds of national integrity.

Rayhan was among those featured in the Al Jazeera report titled “Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown”, aired on July 3.

The documentary claimed that authorities had treated migrants poorly during the movement control order (MCO) period to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Rayhan was nabbed on July 24 in relation to an investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63. His work permit was also revoked by the department on July 8.

Al Jazeera, meanwhile, is being investigated for various offences, including sedition, defamation and improper use of network facilities.



