Companies not ready for new anti-graft law, says employers group

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s biggest employers group says most companies are not ready to implement policies which promote integrity and in line with the new anti-corruption law that came into force on June 1.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Shamsuddin Bardan said members of the grouping were still trying to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He appealed to the government to give the companies more time to adopt the new measures, adding that Putrajaya should guide them on the process instead of taking them to court for wrongdoing under Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Act 2018.

Section 17A, which came into effect on June 1, makes corporations liable to prosecution for corruption.

The penalty under Section 17A(2) is a fine of not less than 10 times the value of the bribe or RM1 million, whichever is higher, or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both.

“Many companies are still not ready to fulfil the Section 17A requirements. This is a concern,” Shamsuddin told FMT.

Previously, he said, MEF had asked for a deferment of the law but the government went ahead to enforce it.

“We still need the government to guide us on what kinds of policies are needed to stop staff from doing anything unethical,” he said, adding that the new law could see bosses being dragged to court when their staff were involved in corruption.

“Most bosses and staff are unclear about the new law. It is only proper that the government guide them first.”

He said Section 17A was slightly different from other laws in that a company would have to prove its innocence.

“Usually, you are innocent until proven guilty, but under this law, you are guilty until you have proved your innocence.”



