Dr Noor Hisham named Maal Hijrah figure

KUALA LUMPUR: Two days after being conferred the title “Tan Sri”, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has been named as the recipient of the national level 2020 Maal Hijrah Figure award tonight.

Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Syarif (Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar), Sheikh Prof Dr Ahmad Tayyib, was picked as the International Maal Hijrah Figure.

The announcement was made by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri during a ceremony at the

National Mosque here.

Zulkifli said the selection of both figures was made after considering their significant contribution in upholding Islam at the national and global arena.

The duo also received numerous recognitions at both local and international levels.

Noor Hisham and Ahmad each received a medal and a certificate of appreciation.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah consented to presenting the awards at the ceremony.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also present at the ceremony which was also attended by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Noorainee Abdul Rahman.



