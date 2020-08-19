Focus on mental health, says MMA, as suicide bids spike during MCO

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has reiterated its call to the government to repeal Section 309 of the Penal Code to decriminalise attempted suicide, following reports that more people were trying to take their lives during the movement control order (MCO).

Stressing that the issue was a mental health one which required evidence-based interventions, MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran said suicidal thoughts, when coupled with a plan, are a symptom of an underlying mental disorder.

“Mental health should be our focus in preventing and reducing cases of suicide,” he said in a statement. “People who attempt suicide need help, not punishment.”

Ganabaskaran said suicide is preventable with numerous studies showing that better outcomes can be achieved with timely interventions from trained professionals like counsellors, psychologists, psychiatrists and primary care physicians from both the government and private sector.

He described depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, autism, substance abuse and certain personality disorders as among some of the main risk factors for suicide.

“Depression is a major concern, especially now as the country moves on from the movement control order,” he said. “Malaysia’s official depression rate of 2.3% may actually be much higher as many people do not seek professional help.”

The Statistics Department recently revealed that the unemployment rate in June declined month-on-month to 4.9% (773,200 people) from a record high of 5.3% (826,100) in May 2020 following the closure of all non-essential businesses during the MCO which led to widespread pay cuts and retrenchments.

“The MCO has affected the livelihoods of many Malaysians and many are going through tough financial times,” said Ganabaskaran.

“MMA is concerned that the financial stress may lead to an increase in cases of depression, anxiety and ultimately suicides.”

The MMA chief also called for the Malaysian Guideline on Suicide Prevention and Management which was published by the health ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013 to be updated and used as a framework in addressing the issue of suicides.

The guideline stresses “innovative, new models of community mental health” which utilise the strength of all relevant agencies.

Among the models which have been implemented include the community mental health centres, also known as Mentari, which are walk-in centres where mental health services are made available.



