MACC’s bid to forfeit RM188,000 from SUPP fails

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has failed in its bid to forfeit RM188,138.26 allegedly linked to 1MDB seized from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

In dismissing the application, High Court judge Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh said not enough evidence had been provided by MACC to support its bid for the forfeiture.

He said on the balance of probabilities, MACC had not succeeded in proving the requirements under Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, to have the sum forfeited.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Abdul Rashid Sulaiman said the prosecution would file a notice of appeal against the decision.

In June last year, former MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said MACC had filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 respondents to forfeit about RM270 million allegedly linked to the 1MDB scandal.



