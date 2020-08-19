MAHB to boost participation of Bumiputera retailers at airports

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has launched a new initiative to open up more retail opportunities for Bumiputera entrepreneurs to market and develop their products at airports.

The airport operator will partner with Perbadanan Usahawanan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) and the Bumiputera Retailers Organisation (BRO) to elevate Bumiputera entrepreneurship in the country.

MAHB’s group CEO Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the company has been collaborating with the international trade and industry ministry since 2006 to provide between 15 and 20 retail lots to small Bumiputera retailers.

He said this will provide them with a market that they usually would not have access to due to the small nature of their business.

“Bumiputera participation in terms of retail space at our international airports stands at 33%, which is higher than most malls within the Klang Valley area.

“In terms of the number of retail outlets, there are 800 retail outlets within the entire Malaysia Airports network of airports, and nearly 20% of these are occupied by Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Shukrie said Bumiputera participation is also a part of MAHB’s corporate key performance index (KPI), adding it also ensures that 50% of its procurement spending goes to Bumiputera operators.

PUNB CEO Izwan Zainuddin described the partnership with MAHB as a stepping stone toward marketing Bumiputera brands and products at an international stage given KLIA is a hub for millions of travellers annually,

He said the collaboration would further improve the standard of airport retail by placing local brands side by side with major international brands.

Mohd Shukrie expressed delight in working with PUNB in this initiative as both parties aim to establish a resilient and sustainable Bumiputera entrepreneurship environment in line with Putrajaya’s 2030 Shared Prosperity Vision.

MAHB also has plans to further develop Bumiputera entrepreneurship through joint ventures, franchising and master concessions between established businesses and Bumiputera operators, he said.



