No double standards, MP says on minister who went to Turkey

PETALING JAYA: Seputeh MP Teresa Kok today urged the health ministry and National Security Council (NSC) not to allow double standards in the wake of a minister’s move to attend the Dewan Rakyat session on July 13 after visiting Turkey from July 3 to 7.

The minister, identified in a Harian Metro report as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, had travelled to Turkey with the prime minister’s permission as the country was categorised as a green zone.

The report also said Khairuddin was not required to undergo quarantine as he had tested negative for Covid-19 upon his arrival at KLIA.

Referring to the report, Kok said Khairuddin should not be given special treatment but must follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule.

“Many Malaysians and foreigners who returned from overseas and tested negative for Covid-19 were still required to undergo quarantine for 14 days. Why is special treatment given for a Cabinet minister?” she said in a statement.

“People have tested negative but were found positive a few days later. This is why the 14-day quarantine rule must be obeyed by everyone, including the minister.”

Kok also noted that Turkey recorded 19,992 active cases on July 3 and 18,608 active cases on July 6, saying this did not qualify it as a green zone safe for travel.

She said this meant that Khairuddin’s attendance at Parliament and other meetings and gatherings since July 13 had put others at risk.

“The court must take action against him to prove that the NSC does not practise double standards in terms of enforcement towards Covid-19 offences.”

