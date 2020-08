KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah has refuted rumours that six of its MPs will be joining PPBM.

Its secretary-general, Hatta Ramli, said the matter, reported by a news portal, was “inconceivable”.

“It’s not true, no such thing,” he told Bernama.

The portal had quoted a source saying the six MPs would be joining PPBM soon to support the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and avoid another political crisis.

Amanah has 11 MPs.