Pejuang submits application to RoS

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new party, Pejuang, has submitted its application for registration as a political party with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) today.

Mahathir’s son, Mukhriz, said the application was handed to RoS director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim.

He said RoS will go through the details of the application to ensure it complies with the conditions under the Societies Act.

“We hope RoS can approve our application as soon as possible so that we can take part in Malaysia’s democracy,” he told reporters outside the RoS’ headquarters here.

Mukhriz said the party will hold an election meeting as soon as the registration is confirmed, to elect 21 people to Pejuang’s executive council.

He added that they had given the names of the seven founders to RoS, including those of Mahathir, Mukhriz, Marzuki Yahya, Maszlee Malik, Amiruddin Hamzah and Shahruddin Md Salleh.

Marzuki, Maszlee, Shahruddin and Abu Bakar Yahya were also present.

Mahathir, former PPBM chairman, had said he was setting up a new independent Malay political party as the struggles of his old party had been cast aside.

The veteran politician, who turned 95 last month, had previously said he might join an existing party or form a new one.

He said he and other former PPBM leaders, including Mukhriz, Maszlee and Marzuki, needed to create a new party to fight corruption as the other Malay parties had strayed from the original path and prioritised money and power.



