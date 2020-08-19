Police call man to give statement over sodomy allegation, says top cop

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have summoned a man to give his statement today in connection with a claim that he was paid by a politician who allegedly sodomised him.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador said an investigation paper was opened and investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department to ensure the disclosure made in the form of a statutory declaration (SD) was genuine.

He said a statement was also recorded yesterday from the Commissioner of Oaths before whom the SD was signed to ensure the declaration was legitimate and the individual would be called again in the near future if his cooperation is required.

Recently, the SD which went viral on social media on June 29 disclosed a man was paid RM300 by a local politician to have unnatural sex at a hotel in Subang.

In an unrelated development, Hamid also dismissed the allegation of state district police chiefs being ‘controlled’ by gambling ‘tauke’ (bosses) or syndicates to fix the transfer and placement of any police officer and staff.

To this, he stressed that the police would never compromise and have zero tolerance on illegal gambling.

“I always remind police officers and staff at all levels, from heads of departments to district police chiefs, to never get involved in any gambling activities or syndicate.

“The allegation that they are being controlled by such tauke or syndicates to the extent of being able to fix certain officers to fill certain posts is totally untrue,” he said after the Police Excellent Service Award ceremony at the Bukit Aman Senior Officer’s Mess here today.

Hamid added matters involving the transfer and placement of police officers and staff would be discussed with Deputy IGP Acryl Sani Abdullah and 10 heads of police departments.



