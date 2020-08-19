Reasonable for Bung to take charge in Sabah, says Zahid

TANJUNG MALIM: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight said it is reasonable for Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin to lead the party machinery for the Sabah election.

Despite having different views, he said, all parties in BN should be together to ensure a BN victory in the election on Sept 26.

“Differences of opinion should be entertained, but we should respect the (fact that) the Sabah Umno liaison committee chairman and the Sabah BN chairman are appointments made by me as Umno president and BN chairman.

“So, of course, it is reasonable for any chairman of the state liaison body and also the state BN chairman to lead the machinery in the election,” he told reporters when attending a programme at Besout 3 here today.

Several Sabah Umno leaders had not agreed with Bung’s appointment in leading the BN charge in the election because he had a case in court.

Zahid said all quarters in BN must find the best way to be on the same platform, and not give leverage to the party’s political enemies.

“They certainly want to see division among us,” he said.

He said he had held meetings with the Umno deputy and vice-presidents as well as members of the supreme council and BN ministers and deputy ministers to assist in the election campaign.

On the distribution of seats, Zahid said the matter had not been finalised with other parties in Perikatan Nasional.

He said he had discussed with Sabah Umno to field candidates including professionals and fresh faces “to give new hope to the voters in Sabah”.

On PPBM’s intention to join Muafakat Nasional (MN) receiving poor feedback from grassroots Umno members, Zahid said the matter would be discussed by the Umno political bureau and taken to the supreme council for a decision.

“We always listen to the voice of the grassroots. We take into account the voice of the grassroots and also the future interests of MN,” he said.



