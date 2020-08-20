117 arrested for flouting RMCO, including 24 for suspected vice activities

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 117 people across the country yesterday for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 24 of them were suspected to be involved in vice-related activities.

“Police issued compounds to 91 of them while 26 were remanded,” he said in a statement today.

He said other offences included failure to record the particulars of guests and operating businesses beyond the specified time.

Eight individuals were arrested for not wearing face masks while 46 were nabbed for taking part in activities that made physical distancing difficult.

Ismail said police set up 64 roadblocks across the country and inspected 25,333 vehicles to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country. No arrests were made yesterday.

He said 14,048 people who arrived at KLIA from 32 countries had been screened for Covid-19 from July 24 to Aug 19.

All the arrivals were placed at 67 hotels and five public training institutes. Forty-three were sent to hospital for treatment while 6,316 were discharged.

Ismail also said police conducted 380 checks on those under home quarantine and found that all had fully complied with the health ministry’s guidelines.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



